Amazon India announced the expansion of Amazon Fresh, its full-basket grocery service, to over 60 cities in the country.

The Amazon Fresh app-in-app experience will offer an expanded selection of grocery products, including fruits, vegetables, chilled products, beauty, baby, personal care, and pet products, among other daily grocery needs, the company said in a release.

“With this expansion, customers across the country will be able to purchase quality fresh fruits and vegetables delivered to them at their doorstep. We have seen good demand for seasonal products like mangoes and summer essentials this season and will continue to remain focussed on providing our growing customer base across the country the best online shopping experience,” said Srikant Sree Ram, Head, Amazon Fresh .

Customers can also benefit from the supersaver deals that will help them save more when they want to stock up for the month. Moreover, the company said that customers love the easy selection and navigation, and our recent launch of multiple thematic stores and events such as mango fiesta, summer essentials store, snack store, stream store, and more will offer them value across our entire selection and quality groceries.