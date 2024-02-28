Zoho Corporation, the parent company of leading technology brands ManageEngine, Zoho.com, TrainerCentral, and Qntrl, on Tuesday launched a new brand in India: Zakya - a POS solution for retail stores. This will help the stores streamline their day-to-day operations and monitor them from one place.

The term “Zakya” is derived from the Sanskrit word “sakya,” which means “possible”. Built from the ground up in India, Zakya offers businesses an end-to-end modern POS setup that includes POS billing application. Zakya supports 10 Indian languages, including Tamil and Hindi, says a release.

Zakya enables businesses to launch a custom mobile app that allows their customers to browse and make purchases on their smartphones, and have the items delivered at home. Stores can also offer the option of in-store pickup.

With Zakya’s web application, businesses can manage all of their back office operations—such as inventory management, customer details, transaction information, and vendor data—in one place, without having to switch between multiple apps or records, the release said.

Indian retail sector is expected to reach ~$2 trillion by 2032. To understand the needs of retail stores and businesses across India, Zakya surveyed over 1000 respondents. The survey revealed that 95 per cent of the respondents who are currently billing manually would like to switch to a modern POS solution by 2029.

Zakya is available for use immediately. The standard plan starts at ₹649 per month, billed annually. The offering is also available for a 15-day free trial, the release said.

