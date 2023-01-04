Ambuja Cements, part of Adani Group, has incorporated a new subsidiary company for venturing into shipping business.

The new company Ambuja Shipping Services has paid-up capital of ₹1 crore and registered with Registrar of Companies of Gujarat at Ahmedabad.

The company has been incorporated by Ambuja Cement for business of operating ships.

Bulk cement transportation

In 1992, Ambuja Cements was the first cement company in the country to kick-start transportation of bulk cement by coastal shipping as the best mode of sustainable transport among all other modes of transport and the most cost-effective way. It was also the first to introduce Shore Power Supply to all her ships at the captive jetties.

The company, which has a fleet of about 10 ships, was the first to use bio-fuels from soya extract in two of its ships Ambuja Mukund and Ambuja Vaibhav as part of an exercise flagged off by DG Shipping to to cut greenhouse gas emissions.