QSR operator Devyani International Limited (DIL) and multiplex operator PVR Inox has announced a strategic partnership to jointly establish a company in India for the purpose of development and operation of food courts within shopping malls in India.

“This significant partnership not only deepens the trust in each other’s expertise within their respective business domains but also reinforces the existing partnership. This partnership will empower Devyani International & PVR INOX to reach a wider audience and expand their market presence,” the joint statement added.

“This partnership further consolidates DIL’s position in the food courts business in India and has paved the way for additional growth and expansion opportunity. We are elated to have embarked on yet another association with PVR INOX and elevated our collaboration. DIL is committed to expanding its food courts business in India as one of the strategic future growth pillars,” said Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International Limited.

“Through this opportunity PVR INOX will be able to pivot into pre-ticketed F&B revenue stream as opposed to the current post ticketed F&B revenue that’s very movie line up dependent. It is our first of the many steps we intend to take to further expand our F&B business. Also, our ability to co-promote both movies and food to 150 million audience would be the USP of this collaboration,” said Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Ltd.