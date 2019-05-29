ACCEL LTD - Results- Financial Result For Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

In terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly find enclosed herewith Audited Annual Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 (both Standalone and Consolidated) approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2019 along with Auditors Report thereon.

The meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:00 p.m.

Published on May 29, 2019
