Apollo Hospitals Group, India’s largest vertically integrated healthcare provider, on Friday unveiled the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform, used in carrying out non-invasion brain tumour treatment.

ZAP-X offers a non-invasive, pain-free alternative with sessions lasting just 30 minutes, the hospital said in a statement adding that the technology has high precision with minimal radiation exposure.

Unlike conventional methods, ZAP-X utilizes a self-shielded, gyroscopic linear accelerator design accurately focussing radiation on the intended tumour.

“For more than four decades, Apollo Hospitals has been at the forefront of healthcare. ZAP -X allows for non-invasive, pain-free sessions lasting 30 minutes, with minimal exposure to radiation,” Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

ZAP-X, it was claimed has a high success, ensuring effective control and relief for various conditions with minimal side effects. It achieves over 95 per cent control rate in 10 years with minimal facial or trigeminal side effects, the healthcare provider said.

ZAP-X shows an exceptional 99.4 per cent control rate in 5 years for small, defined tumours, Apollo mentioned.

