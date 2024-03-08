Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Karnataka announced the election of new office bearers for CII Karnataka State Council for the year 2024 -25.

N Venu, MD & CEO - India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy was elected as the New Chairman, while Rabindra Srikantan, Founder and Managing Director, ASM Technologies Ltd will serve as the Vice Chairman.

Venu has been leading Hitachi Energy in India since its formation in 2019, overseeing its listing on both Indian stock exchanges. Under his leadership, the team has executed several nation-building projects that make India’s energy system more sustainable, flexible and secure. ESG being central to his management style, Venu has initiated projects in smart mobility with industry and academia and collaborated with leading institutes.

He has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the NIT Warangal and has also been accredited by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, the Indian School of Business Hyderabad and the International Institute of Management Development-Switzerland. Venu served as the Vice Chairman of CII Karnataka State in the year 2023-24.

Srikantan holds dual MS degrees in Computer Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Louisiana, USA, BE in Electrical and Electronics from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore and schooling from Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. Srikantan, founder and Managing Director of ASM Technologies Ltd, a successful entrepreneur with over 35 years’ of experience in the areas of ER & D and Design Led Manufacturing. He is the President and Chief Operating officer of ASM Digital Technologies Inc. USA, Director of ASM Digital Technologies Pte Ltd, Singapore and Designated Partner of RV Forms and Gears LLP.

