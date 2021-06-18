Apollo Tyres unveils new corporate identity

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Apollo Tyres on Friday said it has unveiled a new corporate identity and vision, setting the path for the next five years.
As part of 'Driving Progress, Together', the company is committed to bringing together a global community and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.
The new corporate entity encompasses both the Apollo and Vredestein brands.
"Our industry is going through a sea change, and with the increasing rate of transformation in key areas of our business, it is time for us to embrace that change. Our ambition is brought to life in our new identity. A company which has been built on strong foundations relies on the creativity and energy within the organisation to forge ahead," Apollo Tyres Vice Chairman and MD Neeraj Kanwar noted.
The five key pillars to realise the company's five year vision are digitalisation, technology, innovation, people, brand and sustainability, the tyre maker said.
The current Apollo Tyres logo will continue as the identity for the product brand -- retaining the strength of the brand equity already established over many years, it added.
