Ashok Leyland has announced the production rollout of its three millionth commercial vehicle at its Pantnagar manufacturing facility, Uttarakhand.

“The rollout of the three millionth vehicle from our factory validates the joint efforts made by our numerous teams including our supplier and technology partners,” said Ganesh Mani, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland.

The Chennai-headquartered company is the country’s second-largest medium and commercial vehicle manufacturer. The Hinduja flagship runs seven manufacturing plants in India, a bus manufacturing facility in Ras Al Khaimah (UAE), and one in Leeds in the UK. Globally, it is the fourth largest manufacturer and 19th largest truck maker.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹173.05 per share, up 1.02 per cent, on the BSE on Thursday.