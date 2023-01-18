Chennai, January 18

Leading truck and bus maker Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from Sri Lankan Transport Board (SLTB) to supply 500 32-seater buses. The order is a part of a Line of Credit extended by the Export-Import Bank of India, under the Economic Assistance Scheme of the Indian Government.

The Chennai-headquartered company delivered the first batch of 75 buses on January 5, 2023.

“More than 5000 Ashok Leyland buses are currently in operation with SLTB and these new 32-seater buses are expected to be put into operation in rural routes throughout the island,” said Amandeep Singh, President – International Operations, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland buses and trucks are also manufactured in Sri Lanka, and the brand Lanka Ashok Leyland is “well known among Sri Lankans for their daily transportation requirements,” it said.

