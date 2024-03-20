Stock market live updates: Asia stocks echo US rally with eyes on Fed meet

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20th March 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- March 20, 2024 07:29
Stocks in news today: HDFC Bank
HDFC. Bank sells 14.01 crore shares of HDFC Credalia to BPEAEQT and ChrysCapital consortium for ₹9,552 crore.
- March 20, 2024 07:28
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar -- 20.03.2024
PDD Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
General Mills, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Prudential Public Limited Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
BioNTech SE (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
H World Group Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Hotel)
Micron Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Five Below, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Retail)
- March 20, 2024 07:27
Global markets: Economic Calendar–20.03.2024
Japan Market -- Holiday
06:45 CHINA PBOC Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.45% versus Previous: 3.45%)
12:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 3.5% versus Previous: 4.00%)
14:15 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
23:30 U.S. Fed Interest Rate Decision (Expected: 5.50% versus Previous: 5.50%)
00.00 U.S. FOMC Press Conference
- March 20, 2024 07:25
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Time Technoplast has received an approval from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for the manufacturing of High Pressure Type-IV Composite Cylinder, Prototype, for Hydrogen. “The authority has advised us to manufacture first lot of cylinders for its joint testing and inspection. The testing of one per cent lot of cylinders will be completed in approx. six months’ time,” the company said.
The Board of Directors of SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited has declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 (25 per cent) per equity share of the company for the financial year 2023-24. The Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of payment of the dividend is March 28 and the dividend will be credited/dispatched on or before April 17.
Tata Consultancy Services has announced that Central Bank, a leading Midwest regional bank, will use TCS BaNC to update its core technology infrastructure, drive innovation, and strengthen customer relationships. Central Bank’s strategic partnership with TCS aims to create frictionless and flexible customer onboarding processes, enabling continued growth for the bank.
Aurobindo Pharma has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Mometasone Furoate Monohydrate Nasal Spray, 50 mcg/spray, which is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Nasonex Nasal Spray, 50 mcg/spray of Organon LLC. The product will be launched in Q1FY25. The approved product has an estimated market size of $44.5 million for the twelve months ending January 2024, according to IQVIA.
JK Cement has participated/submitted the winning bid for “Mahan Coal Block” and “West of Shahdol (South) Coal Block” in the recent Commercial Coal Mine E-auction organised by Ministry of Coal, Govt of India, on March 12 and 13. However, it may be noted that the allocation order is yet to be issued and Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) is yet to be signed and the mine is yet to be vested by the company.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise has announced appointment of Madhu Sasidhar as President of its hospital division. In this role, Dr Madhu will oversee Apollo’s hospital business and will focus on continuing to deliver the world’s best clinical outcomes, coupled with enhancing Apollo’s hallmark patient care and experience, it said.
Venky’s (India) Ltd has announced the project for manufacture of veterinary medicine products under its Animal Health Product Segment at Kesurdi village in Maharashtra, has been completed. The company has now started commercial production. This project is to manufacture veterinary medicines powders (600 tonnes/annum) and veterinary medicines liquids (300 kilolitres/annum) to cater the growing demand from poultry industry.
The board of IFCI approved preferential issue of equity shares to the Centre against a capital infusion of ₹500 crore for financial year FY24. The government currently holds 70.32 per cent stake in IFCI.
YES Bank, which had invited Expression of Interest for sale of identified stressed loan exposures through auction under Swiss Challenge Method, has concluded the transfer of exposure of the Bank in Katerra India Private Limited to Prudent ARC Limited, an asset reconstruction company, for cash consideration of ₹203.40 crore.
Persistent Systems said that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for the transfer of the 100 per cent shareholding of Persistent Systems UK Limited (stepdown subsidiary) from Aepona Group Limited, Ireland (stepdown subsidiary) to itself for cash consideration of GBP 74,30,000
Star Health and Life Insurance will remain in focus as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has acquired 0.6 per cent stake via block deals at an average price of ₹540 per share.
Sunil Singhania’s Abbakkus Asset Management has acquired 0.98 per cent stake in LT Foods at an average price of ₹162.04.
Deccan Gold Mines in an update said that it discovered high grade quartz veins, up to a maximum of 8.52 g/t gold grade, in the PL block 11524 in the Nzega - Tabora Greenstone belt and 1.2 A PL for Lithium and associated metals covering an area of 100.49 sq.km. The grant order in favour of Deccan Gold Tanzania Pvt Ltd is awaited.
Jattashankar Industries has authorised its Board of Directors for the sale of land and building situated at 77/78, Silvassa Piparia Industrial Estate, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, after obtaining prior approvals from members at the EGM.
EFC (I) Limited has announced that EFC LTd, wholly owned subsidiary, has been awarded a contract for Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning and Handing Over of Interior, MEP and Allied works at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, IIT Delhi Research & Innovation Park, New Delhi. The company has begun the work of mobilisation of resources to complete the project well within the prescribed timelines as per the contract terms.
- March 20, 2024 06:55
Share market live news: Day trading guide for March 20, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- March 20, 2024 06:54
Stock market live news: The ₹189.50-crore public issue of KP Green Engineering Limited, the largest SME IPO in the history of SME Exchange, got over subscribed by more than 29 times
- March 20, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Here are the latest updates from Researchbytes
Recent Interviews
Khadim India: Rittick Roy Burman, Whole Time Director
Khadim India: Mapping E-Commerce Channel Trends | Rittick Roy Burman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=16Vz31hgBQQ
Shriram Trans: YS Chakravarti, MD CEO
Shriram Finance: Personal Loans Grows 8% Despite Caution | YS Chakravarti
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qts5x-TsaIk
Som Distilleries: JK Arora, Chairman
Som Distilleries: Volume, Margin Guidance, Capex Plans & More | J K Arora
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_mdW_KWEjU0
Shalby : Shanay Shah, President
Shalby To Save Costs On Leased Rentals’ Expense? | Shanay Shah Share Details On New Transactions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=urNxOvsfXYE
United Brewerie: Vivek Gupta, MD&CEO
UBL’s FY25-26 Volume Growth Estimates Post Queenfisher Launch | MD & CEO Vivek Gupta
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA2nzdnGj20
BLS International Services : Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director
Revenue & Profitability To Improve In Q4 On The Back Of Rising Volumes: BLS International
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLQJN3YTALk
Electronics Mar: Premchand Devarakonda, CFO
Will Add 25 Stores In FY25, Of Which 10 Will Be In NCR: Electronics Mart India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWWOQHdMiXM
Eris Life: Amit Bakshi, MD
Have Total Debt Of Approx ?3,000 Cr Post Acquisition Of Biocon’s India Formulation Biz: Eris
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmW6-Up4T_c
HPCL: Amit Garg, Marketing Director
Will See 48-50% Capex In New Energy In Next 5 Years: Amit Garg Of HPCL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5vafXBp1hLE
Shriram Properties: Murali Malyappan, MD
Shriram Properties Bengaluru Project Worth Rs 350 Cr; What To Expect In Shares? Murali Malayappan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKOrefA1-zg
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- March 20, 2024 06:50
Share market live news| Stock to sell today: Exide Industries
The outlook for Exide Industries is bearish. The 3.5 per cent fall on Tuesday has dragged the share price well below the 100-Day Moving Average (MA). Resistance is around ₹307. The 100-Day MA is also poised around this level.
That makes the region around ₹307 a very strong resistance. As such the stock will now find it difficult to breach ₹307 as fresh sellers can come in around that level.
- March 20, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks echo US rally with eyes on Fed meet
Stocks in Asia rose after the US equities touched fresh highs and bonds also rallied as traders brace for the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, per a Bloomberg report.
Equities advanced in Australia and South Korea, while Hong Kong equity futures also rose. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
US equity futures were little changed after Wall Street closed higher, spurred on by a rebound in the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of tech megacaps. Nvidia Corp.’s new chips helped support the rally, the report added.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- HinduRef
- stock market
- stocks and bonds
- stocks and shares
- Stocks to Watch
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- share market
- shareholders
- shareholder activism
- share allotment
- market shares
- financial markets
- commodity markets
- Nifty
- Sensex
- NSE
- BSE
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.