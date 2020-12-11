AstraZeneca to use component from Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in cross-country collaboration

Following in Lord Rama’s footsteps
In an interesting show of cross-country collaboration, British company AstraZeneca will use one of the two components in the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, in additional trials of its own vaccine. And these trials will commence before the end of the year, a note from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.
Late last month, the RDIF and Gamaleya Institute offered AstraZeneca the use of one of the two components (human adenoviral vectors) in Sputnik V for AstraZeneca’s (AZ) clinical trials, a note from Russia’s sovereign wealth fund said.
AZ accepted RDIF’s proposal and will begin clinical trials of its vaccine in combination with Sputnik V’s human adenoviral vector type Ad26 by the end of 2020, the note explained. “This research will allow AZ’s scientists to study the possibility of boosting their vaccine’s efficacy through the application of this combined approach,” it added.
The possibility of combining two different vaccines to enhance efficacy, is part of discussions in the scientific world, against the Covid-19 backdrop. But this is the first example of such a collaboration taking shape, especially given the initial scepticism in Western scientific circles on the Russian vaccine.
Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF – Chief Executive said, “This unique example of cooperation between scientists from different countries in jointly fighting coronavirus will play a decisive role in achieving a final victory over the pandemic globally. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is already saving people’s lives in Russia today through a large-scale vaccination programme. The decision by AstraZeneca to carry out clinical trials using one of two vectors of Sputnik V in order to increase its own vaccine’s efficacy is an important step towards uniting efforts in the fight against the pandemic.”
Hoping that other vaccine producers take the cue, he said, “We are determined to develop this partnership in the future and to start joint production after the new vaccine demonstrates its efficacy in the course of clinical trials.”
RDIF has an alliance with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to run clinical trials on the vaccine in India. And it has tied up with Hetero Biopharma to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V in India. As for AZ, Pune-based Serum Institute of India has an alliance to produce and distribute the AZ-OxfordUniversity vaccine.
Sputnik V is among the world’s most effective and safe vaccines due to its unique technology combining two different human adenoviral vectors, providing for a stronger and longer-term immune response compared to vaccines using the same component for both inoculations, the RDIF note explained. The regimen with two different adenoviral vectors for a prime and a boost immunisation is a unique and ground-breaking discovery of scientists of the Gamaleya Center, it added.
“It helps to completely avoid immunity to the first vector, which forms after the first inoculation, and thus to raise efficacy and create long-term immunity. Among the leading COVID-19 vaccines, only Sputnik V uses the two-vector technology,” it pointed out.
