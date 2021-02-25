Ayushmann Khurrana to endorse BoroPlus products

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Kolkata-based FMCG company, Emami Ltd, has roped in National Award winning Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, for its BoroPlus Soaps and Hand Wash range.
According to Priti A Sureka, Director, Emami Limited, the onset of Covid-19 pandemic led to increased, awareness about personal hygiene. Soaps and hand washes have been found to be highly penetrated hygiene products.
“We feel happy to associate with Ayushmann Khurrana. Named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2020 by Time Magazine, Ayushmann not only enjoys a wide mass appeal across age and gender but is also known for delivering credible, authentic and good content for the audience. We believe that his personality will complement BoroPlus, a brand which is synonymous with trust and care,” he said
Available as wrapped opaque white bars BoroPlus soap is available in 50g, 75g and 125g packs priced at ₹10, ₹25 and ₹45 respectively. The BoroPlus handwashes are available in pump packs [bottles] at ₹85; while refills are priced at ₹85 & ₹99 for 190 ml pack & 750 ml packs, respectively.
