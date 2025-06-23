New Delhi

The Tata Group promoted Air India Express on Monday diverted its Doha-bound flights following Iran’s military strikes on US bases in Qatar.

Accordingly, the airline’s Kochi to Doha flight was diverted to Muscat, while the flight bound from Kannur to Doha returned.

At present, the ongoing situation in the Middle East has tensed up following Iran’s retaliation to the US air strikes.

The flare-up has led to the suspension of Qatar’s airspace for commercial aviation.

“We have no other flights bound for Qatar. Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities.”

