Mumbaii

Air traffic to and from West Asia was thrown out of gear with Iran launching a strike on US air base in Qatar on Monday night.

Multiple flights including those to and from India had to divert or return to their base with Qatar and UAE closing their airspace. Airline executives scrambled to manage the disruption that has added to the chaos caused by airspace closures over Iran and Iraq. While airspace of countries like Oman and Saudi Arabia weas open, some airports in the region were refusing to accept flights as the parking stands were full due to diversions. “Three of our Doha-bound flights have been diverted to Bahrain and Abu Dhabi,” an IndiGo executive said. Aircraft that were enroute to West Asia were asked to return to base and departures were put on hold at airports in India. “As a result of the ongoing situation in the Middle East and suspension of Qatar airspace, Air India Express has diverted our Doha bound flight from Kochi to Muscat and returned our flight bound from Kannur. We have no other flights bound for Qatar. Air India Express has no aircraft on the ground in Qatar. We are monitoring the situation closely and will take all necessary precautions for the safety and security of our guests and crew, with inputs from the relevant authorities,” said Air India Express. “We are closely monitoring the developing situation in the region. We will share further updates once more information becomes available. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” said a flydubai spokesperson.

Published on June 23, 2025