Biofourmis raises $100 million in Series C round

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Boston-headquartered Biofourmis Holdings Pte Ltd, a digital therapeutics firm, has raised $100 million in Series C round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2, with the participation from existing investors, Openspace Ventures, MassMutual Ventures, Sequoia Capital and EDBI.
“Covid-19 is pushing remote monitoring and digital therapeutics to the forefront of medicine,” said Biofourmis’ Chief Executive Officer, Kuldeep Singh Rajput.
“Our vision is to use digital medicine to empower patients, clinicians and researchers everywhere by providing software-as-a-treatment for patients with unmet clinical needs, from post-acute care to optimal medication therapy. With this new funding, we will accelerate our global expansion, advance our digital therapeutics pipeline, develop additional care pathways, and drive deeper integration with our health system, hospital, pharmaceutical and clinical research clients and partners,” it added.
In addition, Biofourmis will use the funding for developing, validating and commercialising several released and unreleased digital therapeutics solutions across cardiology, respiratory, oncology and pain, with a focus on the United States and key Asian markets, including Asia Pacific, China and Japan.
In May 2019, Biofourmis closed a $35-million Series B round. Since that time, the company has increased its revenue significantly through new partnerships and growth with seven pharmaceutical companies and 10 health systems globally.
Biofourmis also made major acquisitions during that time, including wearable biosensor leader Biovotion and Takeda Pharmaceuticals’ oncology-focussed digital therapeutics company, Gaido Health.
The company has offices in Singapore, Zurich in Switzerland and Bengaluru.
