The Mines Ministry has opened an enquiry into the collapse of a lift at a mine owned by Hindustan Copper at Khetri (in Rajasthan). The accident led to one fatality and 14 others were seriously injury in the incident.

The Indian Bureau of Mines has also issued an advisory to owners and managers of all underground metalliferous mines for safety of mine workers.

The advisory speaks of ensuring safety of hoisting equipment like cages, winders, headgear and ropes, as well as periodic audit, inspection and use of modern day technology in maintenance of such equipments.

A statement by the Bureau, which is attached to the Mines Ministry, said the accident at Kolihan Copper Mine of Hindustan Copper on May 14, in which one person was killed and 14 others were injured, occurred due to the failure of a winding rope.

The Director-General of Mine Safety (DGMS) has ordered an enquiry into the causes and circumstances leading to the accident.

“The enquiry is being conducted by I. Satyanarayana, Director of Mines Safety (Mining), Ajmer Region, and JP Verma, Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), North Western Zone, Udaipur,” the statement said.

A preliminary enquiry report will be submitted in one week.