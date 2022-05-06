BPCL Kochi Refinery bags IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj award

BPCL Kochi Refinery has bagged the prestigious IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award - 2021 in the Manufacturing Category.

Ajith Kumar K, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery) along with senior officials received the award from Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd at a function held at Mumbai.

The award is for excellence in Quality Management in the manufacturing industry with visionary leadership, customer-focused excellence, focus on success, sustainability, organizational governance and ethical behaviour for delivering and balancing value for key stakeholders by which the organization builds loyalty, contributes to growing the economy, and to the society.

The award citation signed by Niraj Bajaj, Chairman, IMC Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award Trust and Director, Bajaj Auto Limited, acknowledged Kochi Refinery’s best quality and excellence practices as leadership driven Learning Culture, Leadership-driven Culture of Creative Thinking, resulting in disruptive Innovation Solutions, Structure Benchmarking and adoption of New Technologies, Effective and Efficient Knowledge Management.

The citation acknowledged Kochi Refinery’s robust safety standards, commitment to water conservation and improvement in the quality of life of rural school children through CSR initiatives.

The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (RBNQA) was instituted BY IMC Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mumbai, in 1996 to give special recognition to performance excellence in Indian organizations.