Britannia appoints Varun Berry as MD

Britannia Industries Limited on Friday announced the appointment of Varun Berry as Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Britannia Industries Limited with immediate effect. The FMCG major also appointed Rajneet Kohli as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, said, “Rajneet Kohli’s experience in building high-performance businesses and profitable brands is strongly aligned with our vision of becoming a responsible global total food company. We look forward to partnering with Rajneet to lead us to the next phase of growth.”

“As one of India’s leading food companies with over a 100-year legacy, Britannia has a remarkable track record of innovation and serving consumers with high standards,” said Kohli.

Prior to his new role, Kohli has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his more than 25 years of career in Asian Paints and Coca-Cola and joins Britannia from the food services company, Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL).

Britannia Industries, one of India’s leading bakery and food firms with a history spanning more than a century and has an annual revenue of more than ₹14,000 crore. It manufactures brands including Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold, Little Hearts, and others. The corporation has operations in more than 80 nations in the GCC, Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and North America.