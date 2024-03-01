CMS Info Systems, a leading business services platform, announced that Rajiv Kaul, Executive Vice Chairman, Whole Time Director, and CEO has increased his stake in the company to 6.20 per cent from 2.62 per cent.

Also read: Suven Pharma and Cohance Lifesciences announce merger

Baring Private Equity Asia (Sion Investment Holdings) acquired 100 per cent stake in 2015 from Blackstone Private Equity and other shareholders. The PE firm exited completely after it got listed in December 2021 and subsequent sell-downs in the last one year. Since listing, the company has delivered 34 per cent earnings CAGR over the last two years.

Rajiv Kaul said the company is one of the few in India with a 100 per cent public shareholder base even as anchor investors have increased their stakes significantly since listing.

“Increasing my stake significantly in the company demonstrates our commitment and focus on expanding our offerings to continue our high growth and strong profits track record,” he said.

The company targets to become India’s best business services platform, leveraging our network, technology, and solutions mindset to solve complex problems for our BFSI and retail clients.

“We are a play on both the consumption and outsourcing opportunities India has to offer on its path to becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030. I strongly believe that today’s India can nurture world- class services companies that operate domestically without relying on dollar growth and labour arbitrage margins from international expansion,” he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit