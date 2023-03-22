Drug maker Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd has committed a ₹1,000-crore investment to expand and upgradating its existing facilities in Gujarat.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat Government to invest ₹1,000 crore over the next three years until 2025.

The company looks to set up an Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients (APIs) plant at Dahej, Bharuch, Ankleshwar and the formation of tablet & capsules at Dholka Dist. plant.

As proposed, these plants will create 500 people direct employment and to about 1,000 indirectly by 2025.

The MoU was signed under the Government of Gujarat’s “Atmanirbhar Gujarat Schemes for Assistance to Industries” scheme.

“Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is in expansion mode and therefore investing to upgrade its existing facilities to meet emerging demands. We continue to grow and expand into newer geographies and categories in sync with our commitment to provide affordable medicines to the world,” said Rajiv Modi, Chairman & Managing Director of Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

As per the MoU, the Government of Gujarat will facilitate Cadila Pharmaceuticals to obtain necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances from the concerned departments as per its existing policies and regulations.