Coal Ministry’s Standing Linkage Committee (Long-Term), SLC (LT), for the power sector has recommended extension of bridge linkage for the 1,980-MW Ghatampur thermal power plant (TPP) on a tapering basis for a year.

The Ghatampur TPP, near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is run by Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power (NUPPL), which is a joint venture of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India (NLCIL) and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (UPRVUNL).

The decision was taken earlier this month during the meeting of the SLC (LT).

Last month, NUPPL requested for allocation of 4.26 million tonnes of G10 bridge linkage coal for FY25. The company informed that Pachhwara South coal block is expected to start coal production in FY25 and reach its peak rated capacity (PRC) in FY28.

Also read Industrial growth slowed to 3.8% in January

The PSU stated that all three units (660 MW each) of the Ghatampur TPP are expected to be operational in FY25. NUPPL also informed the committee that as per the mine plan, coal production from Pachhwara South coal block is expected at 1.6 mt for FY25.

Considering the expected coal production of 1.67 mt in FY25, NUPPL requested to allocate 4.26 mt of G10 Bridge Linkage coal for FY25.

The Power Ministry and NITI Aayog also recommended extending the bridge linkage for another year. Coal India (CIL) also said that it can offer the dry fuel to the power plant as per the availability.

Subsequently, SLC (LT) recommended for extension of bridge linkage for Ghatampur TPP of NUPPL for 1 year on a tapering basis. The rate and source of coal supplies against the extended bridge linkage would be decided by CIL.

For FY24, the SLC (LT) had already recommended for extension of bridge linkage for the Ghatampur TPP for a one year on a tapering basis. The bridge linkage for coal is valid till March 31, 2024.

Alternative arrangement

In June-July last year during the meeting of the SLC (LT), it was stated that NLCIL can source coal from its Talabira II and lll coal mines as an alternative arrangement in order to meet excess requirements till the block becomes operational.

However, due to various constraints such as higher landed cost of coal from Talabira II and III coal mine and the grade of coal being G13, the arrangement from Talabira was considered impractical.