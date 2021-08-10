CAMS posts consolidated net profit of ₹63.24 crore in Q1

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) Ltd, India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of mutual funds, on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹63.24 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹39.79 crore for the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 35.36 per cent year-on-year to ₹201.18 crore in Q1FY22. The company has recommended an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.