Companies

CAMS posts consolidated net profit of ₹63.24 crore in Q1

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 10, 2021

The company’s board announces interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) Ltd, India’s largest registrar and transfer agent (RTA) of mutual funds, on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹63.24 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹39.79 crore for the same quarter last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped 35.36 per cent year-on-year to ₹201.18 crore in Q1FY22. The company has recommended an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share.

Published on August 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
financial and business service
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.