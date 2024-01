CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) has received an automotive OEM business contract from Hyundai AutoEver Corp, Seoul, worth ₹400 crore.

According to the regulatory filing, the project is to be executed for five years of vehicle production, with the start of production in 2024.

The C E Infosystems stock rose by 2.38 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹2,014.05 as of 12.17 pm on Friday.