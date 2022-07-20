Citroen launches India-built C3 at ₹5.7 lakh 

Citroen India, part of Europe’s Stellantis Group, has launched the C3 “hatchback with SUV styling” at an introductory price of ₹5,70,500 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The C3 is pitted against models such as Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and Tata Punch.

C3 deliveries will start from July 20 at La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country.

With 90 per cent of the manufacturing material sourced locally, , the C3 is the first in the C-cubed family of vehicles produced at Citroen India’s Thiruvallur factory near Chennai, a company statement said.

Customisation

The sub-four metre C3 comes with two engine options: 1.2L Puretech 110; and 1.2L Puretech 82. It offers a choice of 10 exterior colour combinations, and three packs with 56 customisation options. The six available variants are priced between ₹5.7 lakh and ₹.8.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“The India launch of the new Citroën C3 is a very proud moment for all of us at Stellantis. With this launch, Citroën enters the mainstream B-hatch segment in India and we are confident the new C3’s customised comfort USP will make it attractive and unique for consumers. This is our first model from the C-cubed family of vehicles that is designed and engineered in India, for Indians,” said Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India.

The La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms are in 19 Indian cities — New Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Surat, Nagpur, Vizag, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

The vehicle can be bought directly from factory, with doorstep delivery in over 90 cities, as Citroën is extending the option of direct online buying.

Ownership package

The company also offers the Citroën Future Sure package that allows customers to own a Citroën with a monthly payment starting from ₹11,999 (conditions apply). The package includes routine maintenance, extended warranty, roadside assistance and on-road financing for up to five years.

The C3 comes with a standard vehicle warranty for two years or 40,000 km (whichever is earlier), a warranty on spare parts and accessories for 12 months or 10,000 km (whichever is earlier), and 24/7 roadside assistance, besides extended warranty and maintenance packages.

The company’s aftersales network, L’Atelier Citroën, offers services like remote diagnostics.

The Citroën Service on Wheels offers doorstep repairs for common complaints.