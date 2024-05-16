Food and support services provider, Compass Group India, has launched a 29,000 sq ft central kitchen in Bengaluru. The company expects 45 per cent revenue growth over the next three years and aims to transition from serving 7 lakh meals a day, to over 1 million meals.

The company is a subsidiary of Compass Group PLC, which has a presence in 45 countries. In India, the company has over 450 client locations covering the corporate, education, healthcare and manufacturing sectors. It has over 550 suppliers and around 32,000 employees across the country.

Located in Whitefield, the new central kitchen is the company’s eighth facility in India and can prepare 28,000 meals daily, with the potential to scale up to 40,000 meals. The central production unit serves 20 tonnes of cooked food daily, including 3,500 kg of rice, 3,500 kg of lentils, 15,000 eggs, and 15,000 idlis.

Vikas Chawla, Managing Director, said, “Karnataka continues to be one of our largest markets in India, where the meal count is expected to double, with a significant growth in client base. This facility represents our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences, while prioritising efficiency, sustainability, and employee well-being.”

According to the company, the new Central Kitchen features an innovation kitchen and is designed for efficient operations, high-quality production and expedited delivery, while prioritising health, safety, and quality standards.

The new facility also incorporates several sustainability initiatives, including energy efficiency with a 150 KW solar panel, water efficiency saving 9,000 litres daily in rice cooking, harvesting 900,000 litres of rainwater each season, and recycling 64,000 litres of treated water daily. Waste management measures include transferring wet waste to piggeries, recycling dry waste, and repurposing used oil for biodiesel and soap production.

