Covid-hit year clips NCC Q3 profits to ₹70 crore

3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
NCC Limited (NCC) posted a lower profit of ₹70.30 crore for the third quarter ended december 31, as against ₹110.31 crore for the corresponding quarter on a standalone basis.
The Covid pandemic year has been tough for the Hyderabad-based construction and infra company, which posted a lower total income of ₹1,942.85 crore (including other income) for the third quarter of the current year as against ₹2,149.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The company has posted an EPS of ₹1.15 as against ₹1.83 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For nine months it posted a profit of ₹145.64 crore as against ₹271.67 crore and total income of ₹4,732.40 crore as against ₹6,164.05 crore.
On consolidation basis, the Company posted a profit of ₹71.20 crore for the third quarter as against ₹103.83 crore and income of ₹2,150.69 crore (₹2,282.98 crore) in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The Company posted a profit of ₹151.48 crore for nine months as against ₹260.71 crore and a total income of ₹5,222.99 crore as against ₹6,652.74 crore in the corresponding nine months of the previous year.
In the third quarter of the current year, the company has secured orders aggregating to ₹1,1861 crore and the order book stood at ₹39,182 crore as of December 31, according to A.A.V.Ranga Raju, Managing Director, NCC.
