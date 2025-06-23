CRI Solar, a division of CRI Pumps and in renewable energy-driven water solutions, has secured significant orders from Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA), Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HAREDA) and Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) for the supply, installation and commissioning of 6,894 solar pumping systems, cumulatively valued at ₹210 crore

Project deployment will commence in accordance with the respective agency timelines, with CRI Solar, drawing on its extensive expertise in executing large-scale solar water pumping projects, the company said in a statement.

These orders represent a unified effort to strengthen sustainable irrigation infrastructure across India’s agricultural heartlands and underscore CRI’s growing role in supporting both Central and State governments in advancing their renewable energy and agricultural productivity goals.

Commenting on this significant milestone, G. Soundararajan, Chairman of CRI Group, said: “This consolidated achievement reflects CRI’s unwavering commitment to enabling clean, reliable and sustainable water access across India’s rural and agrarian landscapes. These projects go beyond infrastructure—they are enablers of rural prosperity, energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. “

With over 181,000 solar pumping systems and IoT-enabled smart solutions commissioned across India, CRI Pumps is working towards the transition to energy-efficient and sustainable water management solutions. These initiatives have contributed to energy savings exceeding 6,100 million kWh units and helped to avoid over 4.80 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

CRI Solar’s offerings include high-efficiency solar pumping systems, intelligent remote monitoring and comprehensive after-sales service, positioning the company as a partner for government-led clean energy initiatives.

Published on June 23, 2025