BoldCharter Inc, a next-generation trading research company, plans to build deep learning-based financial systems that are 10 times more efficient and adaptive than traditional algorithmic trading models.

The company has employed a group of researchers and engineers dedicated to developing deep learning and generative models designed for strategy discovery, dynamic regime adaptation and real-time trade execution with minimal human input.

The company is currently in the process of raising funds, with plans to deploy them towards AI Research and Engineering talent to accelerate its AI-driven approach to trading intelligence.

Boldcharter is co-founded by Mehul Goyal and Nisheeth Lahoti, IIT Bombay Computer Science graduates, who bring complementary expertise in high-frequency trading and generative AI.

Goyal brings deep expertise in building mid- and high-frequency trading systems, achieving great success previously at AlphaGrep Securities.

His vision is to architect intelligent, adaptive trading models that deliver 10 times improvements over traditional quant strategies, marking the next major shift in financial market infrastructure.

Lahoti is a seasoned AI researcher and previously co-founded Rephrase.ai, which was acquired by Adobe in 2023.

Goyal said just like quant revolutionaries displaced manual traders two decades ago, the next leap will come from AI-native systems that learn, evolve, and outperform others.

The investment made will power the foundational research to get the company there, he added.

BoldCharter is currently focussed on building foundational technology that reimagines how financial markets operate.

Founded in March, BoldCharter Inc is eyeing to ride the next paradigm shift in stock market trading driven by intelligent, adaptive systems rooted in deep learning and generative modeling.

Its vision is to architect deep learning systems that fundamentally disrupt and outperform today’s algorithmic trading frameworks, enabling a new era of autonomous, evolving, and regime-aware financial intelligence.

Published on June 23, 2025