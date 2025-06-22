British Airways and Singapore Airlines Ltd. canceled flights to the Persian Gulf, increasing aviation disruptions in the region after the US struck three nuclear sites in Iran and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

London-based British Airways canceled several flights to Dubai and diverted two planes bound for the emirate, according to data from Flightradar24. One flight took off from Heathrow Airport Saturday night and was diverted to Zurich after it reached Saudi Arabia’s airspace in the early hours of Sunday, according to the flight tracking site. Another Dubai-bound jet returned to Heathrow after going as far as Egypt.

The carrier also canceled flights to Qatar’s capital Doha on Sunday and halted routes to Bahrain through the end of the month due to operational constraints and airspace restrictions. British Airways said it has adjusted its flight schedule as a result of recent events to ensure the safety of customers and crew.

By Monday, the carrier had canceled some flights to Dubai and Doha, though some scheduled for later in the evening are operating, the airline’s website showed as of 6 AM local time.

Singapore Airlines said on Sunday it canceled two flights between Singapore and Dubai, warning in an advisory that other flights between the Southeast Asian country and the emirates may be affected “as the situation remains fluid.”

Meanwhile, other airlines are re-routing flights.

Japan Airlines Co. plans to have flights between Tokyo’s Haneda airport and Doha avoid airspace above the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, adding about 20 minutes to journeys. Air India Ltd. will progressively avoid the use of certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days.

The actions follow President Donald Trump’s decision to undertake the US’ first direct military action against Iran after decades of hostility, pushing the Middle East into unchartered territory.

The heightened geopolitical risk also raises the possibility of further disruption, depending on how forcefully Iran retaliates. Trump has threatened more attacks if Tehran doesn’t capitulate.

Even before the US strikes, several American and European airlines had paused flights to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar after Israel started bombarding Iran.

Published on June 23, 2025