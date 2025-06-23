Radico Khaitan Limited launched Magic Moments Flavours of India, a new range of flavoured vodkas featuring Alphonso Mango and Thandaai variants, on Monday. The initial rollout covers Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, followed by Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, with plans for nationwide expansion.

The launch builds on Magic Moments’ position as India’s largest vodka brand and the world’s sixth-largest, having crossed 7 million cases in FY2025. The company’s flavoured vodka portfolio has grown at 25 per cent CAGR over five years, while its premium Verve range recorded 95 per cent CAGR growth in the same period.

Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan said the launch represents an invitation for consumers to “rediscover the taste of India” as the domestic alcohol beverage market matures. Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha described the range as honouring India’s diverse traditions through distinctive flavour profiles.

The Alphonso Mango variant combines the tropical fruit with Magic Moments Vodka, while Thandaai incorporates traditional Indian ingredients, including saffron, rose petals, almonds, pistachios and spices. Both products undergo a five-stage filtration process.

Radico Khaitan, established in 1943, operates distilleries in Rampur, Sitapur and Aurangabad with 320 million litres capacity. The company exports to over 102 countries and maintains one of India’s largest brand portfolios, including Rampur Single Malt and Jaisalmer Gin.

The shares of Radico Khaitan Limited closed today at ₹2,655.50 up by ₹18.75 or 0.71 per cent on the BSE today.

Published on June 23, 2025