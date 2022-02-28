DaMENSCH raises $16.4 mn in Series B funding

DaMENSCH, a men’s lifestyle brand, has raised $16.4 million in series B funding from A91 Partners along with the participation of existing investors such as Saama Capital, Matrix Partners and Whiteboard Capital.

Started in 2018, DaMENSCH is a D2C brand that caters to the men’s essential wear fashion segment in India. Currently the company’s portfolio has more than 200 SKUs listed across more than 15 categories and has made more than 10 million shipments to over 10,000 pin codes across the country.

“Our products are addressing a big white space in the wardrobe of the modern man. We have clocked ₹100 crore ARR in 2021 making us the fastest D2C apparel brand to reach this milestone, on the back of our strong consumer proposition. We are targeting 3x growth in the coming financial year through meaningful product-market and channel expansion,” said Anurag Saboo, Co- founder DaMENSCH.

Expansion plans

Speaking on portfolio expansion plans, Gaurav Pushkar, Co-founder DaMENSCH said, “Innovation is core to DaMENSCH. We started this journey by creating unique products like bamboo vests and deodorizing underwear. From the 500 day warranty on our Constant Loungewear collection to Mozzarella stretch chino shorts, we continue to leverage fabric engineering to redefine menswear. In 2022, we will deepen our presence in the innerwear, loungewear, sleepwear, and everyday-wear categories.”

“DaMENSCH has become the go-to brand for affluent men who are looking for new age, digital first clothing brands that can combine comfort and style and gives them a chance to upgrade their products and brands. With a meaningful (40%) set of consumers shopping multiple (2-3) times a year, DaMENSCH has managed to grow on the back of loyalty from existing customers and continuous addition of new customer segments”, said Prasun Agarwal, A91 Partners.