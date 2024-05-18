Chennai-based Data Patterns (India) Ltd reported a 29 per cent increase in net profit to ₹71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against ₹55 crore for the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue declined marginally to ₹182 crore (₹185 crore).

The company, which manufactures, sells and services defence electronics, for the year ended March 31, 2024; the company reported a 48 per cent increase in net profit to ₹182 crore as against ₹124 crore for the corresponding year. Revenue was up by 16 per cent to ₹519 crore (₹453 crore).

The order book as of April 1, 2023, was ₹924 crore, says a press release.

Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, Chairman & Managing Director, Data Patterns (India) Limited said, “I am pleased to report that we had a successful FY 2023-24. Order inflows have aligned with our guidance, with deliveries scheduled for next quarter. Going forward, we remain committed to excellence and innovation in product development, leveraging opportunities in the Indian defence sector.”