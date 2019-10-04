Companies

DB Corp appoints Pathik Shah as CEO for digital products business

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

Media firm DB Corp Ltd on Friday announced appointment of Pathik Shah as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for DB Digital -- its digital products business.

“Backed by an extensive experience of close to a decade in building, operating and growing digital consumer products, Pathik will be responsible for driving the digital business at Dainik Bhaskar Group,” DB Corp Ltd said in a statement. Prior to joining Dainik Bhaskar Group, Pathik was associated with Hike Messenger for almost seven years.

“....his proven ability to drive strategic growth especially in digital consumer products through product innovation, and his leadership skills will contribute to the group’s ambition of further strengthening the brand,” DB Corp Deputy Managing Director Pawan Agarwal said.

Published on October 04, 2019
DB Corp
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Alembic Pharma JV gets USFDA nod for plaque psoriasis treatment drug