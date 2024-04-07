State-owned power giant NTPC, on Sunday, said it has set a 40 million metric tonnes (MMT) coal production target from its captive mines for 2024-25.

The target will help NTPC achieve a 17 per cent y-o-y growth in captive coal production, the company statement said.

The company has achieved a coal despatch of 34.15 MMT, and the production stood at 34.38 MMT at the end of March 31, 2024.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies.

These include adoption of safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training, and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

“These initiatives have played a vital role in optimising operations, enhancing productivity, and ensuring the safety of the workforce,” the statement said.

“The company will continue to explore innovative technologies and sustainable practices to enhance its performance and support the nation’s energy goals,” it added.

Also read: Ather Energy introduces Rizta scooter range tailored for family market

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit