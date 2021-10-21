Deepinder Goyal joins Unacademy Board of Directors

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Edtech unicorn Unacademy has announced the appointment of Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO, Zomato on the company’s Board of Directors.
Deepinder is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s $440 million Series H fundraise in August. Other investors in the round included Temasek, General Atlantic, Tiger Global, and Softbank Vision Fund, Dragoneer Investment Group, and tech entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia, among others.
Unacademy is currently valued at $3.44 billion, a 70 per cent surge from its valuation compared to the previous fund raise in January 2021, when existing investors doubled down on their investments through a secondary transaction.
Gaurav Munjal, Co-Founder and CEO, Unacademy Group, said, “Deepinder has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership. His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.”
“I am thrilled to join the Unacademy board. I think it’s one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from Gaurav and the team,” said Goyal.
Unacademy was founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh, and Roman Saini in 2015. Started as a YouTube channel by Gaurav Munjal in 2010, Unacademy is a learning platform with a growing network of over 50,000 registered educators and over 62 million learners.
Unacademy’s classes are imparted in 14 Indian languages to learners across 5,000 cities. Last month, Unacademy also announced an ESOPs buyback program worth $10.5 million for its current and former employees, as well as educators. Unacademy Group comprises Unacademy, Graphy, Relevel and CodeChef.
