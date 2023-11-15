Disney+ Hotstar garnered record viewership for the semi-final match of the ICC World Cup. The India vs New Zealand clash on Wednesday achieved a peak concurrency of about 5.3 crore viewers for the match that was won by India.

This was higher than the peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers achieved during the India vs New Zealand match held on October 22. Earlier in the tournament, the India vs Pakistan match had garnered peak concurrency of 3.5 crore viewers.

Virat Kohli slammed a century, becoming the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI ton during the match. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries.

Kohli also became the highest scorer in a single edition of a World Cup.