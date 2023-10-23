Disney+ Hotstar set a new viewership record on Sunday. The platform recorded a peak concurrency of 4.3 crore viewers during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand on October 22. This represents the highest peak concurrency number achieved across all formats of cricket, breaking the recent concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers that was created during the India versus Pakistan match earlier in this tournament.

“Moreover, the epic on-ground cricket battle between India and New Zealand also crossed the earlier concurrency of 2.5 crore viewers, clocked during their clash at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals,” the official statement added.

Sajith Sivanandan - Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, said, “.We served 4.3 crore concurrent viewers (43 million) at its peak during the match -- a historical high and easily surpassed the 3.5 crore number (35 million) previously set for the India versus Pakistan match in the same tournament. As the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 enters its business end, and as it grabs the attention of India increasingly, we will continue to strive towards bringing these memorable moments to our users’ screens.”