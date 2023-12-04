The public issue of DOMS Industries, a stationery and art products maker, will open for subscription between December 12 and 15. The company plans to raise ₹1,200 crore through the initial public offering.

The issue comprises of fresh equity issuance of ₹350 crore and an offer for sale of ₹850 crore. The offer for sale comprises of equity shares of ₹800 crore by corporate promoter, FILA and equity shares of ₹25 crore each by Sanjay Mansukhlal Rajani and Ketan Mansukhlal Rajani.

In FY’23, the country’s domestic writing instrument market was valued at ₹13,350 crore and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 per cent till FY’28 to touch ₹27,750 crore. Further, in FY’23, the domestic paper stationery market was ₹16,200 crore by value and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12 per cent till FY’28 to reach a market value of ₹28,700 crore.

