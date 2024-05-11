Eicher Motors on Saturday reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,070 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, driven by higher sales.

The company posted a profit after tax of ₹906 crore in the same period last year.

Its total revenue rose 12 per cent to ₹4,256 crore in the January-March quarter of FY24 compared to ₹3,804 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23, Eicher Motors said in a statement.

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of the company, recorded sales of 2,27,925 motorcycles in the fourth quarter, up 6 per cent from 2,14,685 units in the year-ago period.

For fiscal 2024, the company reported a 37 per cent rise in PAT to ₹4,001 crore against ₹2,914 crore for FY23.

The company's revenue from operations grew 14.5 per cent to ₹16,536 crore from ₹14,442 crore recorded in FY23.

During the last fiscal, Royal Enfield's registered sales rose 9 per cent to 9,12,732 units from 8,34,895 units in 2022-23.

The company said its board recommended a final dividend aggregating to ₹1,396.41 crore at ₹51 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.