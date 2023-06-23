Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has entered the trade generics business in the domestic market with the launch of its new dedicated division ‘RGenX’.

“India is a key focus market for us. Today’s announcement is a continuation of our effort to build a well-rounded business in India. We continue to strengthen our branded generics business in India by growing brands, new product launches, productivity enhancement through digital and analytics, and select strategic acquisitions,’‘ M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, India and Emerging Markets, Dr Reddy’s, said in a release on Friday.

Through the new division, Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s aims to provide patients access to a wide range of products and increased `affordability’. The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030, it said in a release on Friday.

Dr. Reddy’s aims to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas. It will work closely with its channel partners to ensure availability of its products.

The drug-maker is exploring strategic collaborations in India, and investing in innovative healthcare spaces that it sees as future growth drivers, Ramana added.