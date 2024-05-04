DCM Shriram Ltd announced the successful commissioning of its Caustic Soda Expansion Project, adding 850 Tons Per Day (TPD) to its chemical complex at Jhagadia in Gujarat. With this, the company’s total installed capacity now stands at 2,225 TPD in Bharuch alone, stated an official release here on Saturday.

The commissioning of this state-of-the-art project in Bharuch district solidifies DCM Shriram’s position in the chemical industry, “marking the Bharuch Chemical Complex as the single largest caustic soda facility in the country”, stated the company. After the commissioning, the company’s annual caustic capacity across Bharuch (Gujarat) and Kota (Rajasthan) stood at 1 million metric Tons Per Annum (TPA).

“We are the second largest caustic soda producer in the country and are bullish on the long term sustainable growth and profitability of our chlor-alkali business segment given its strong correlation with the GDP growth of the country. This project is a testament to our endeavor in building economies of scale, driving efficiencies and providing cutting edge technology & infrastructure. We are also in the advanced stages of commissioning Hydrogen Peroxide & Epichlorohydrin projects at this location,” the company added.