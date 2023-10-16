E-commerce marketplace Meesho, during its annual festive sale, saw 1.6 crore new app installs. The Mega Blockbuster sale went live on October 6 and concluded on October 15, 2023, and saw 120 crore customer visits. Categories such as Home and Kitchen, Fashion and Beauty & Personal Care garnered more than 72 orders per second.

Further, the sale sawcustomers shopping for festival decorations such as jharokhas, diya thalis, rangoli stencils, torans, lanterns and string lights, with 80 per cent of orders coming from the length and breadth of the country, including cities like Amravati, Aurangabad, Dehradun, Nellore, Solapur and Warangal.

During the annual sale, the platform onboarded nearly 2 lakh new sellers and claims around 30,000 sellers have become lakhpatis during the sale event.

In addition, the branded productswitnessed 3X growth in orders over business-as-usual (BAU) days, the platform said. Regional and value brands alike are seeing growth across categories such as personal care and beauty, footwear, apparel and electronic accessories. “Nearly 70 per cent of these orders came from first-time mall users, reinforcing our goal to become an enabler for several emerging and regional brands looking to tap a larger audience across the country,” said the company.

Innovative loyalty programme

Ahead of the festival season, the unicorn launched an innovative loyalty programme that provides users with a seamless shopping experience throughout the holiday season. Under the loyalty programme, customers have placed ₹ 1.4 crore orders and were rewarded with smart coins worth ₹ 50 crore.

Megha Agarwal, CXO, Growth at Meesho said, “With impressive growth in orders, the sale saw innovative offerings such as Mall, Gold, and the Loyalty Programme that have helped empower small businesses and delight customers.

During the festival sale, kids’ wear purchases went up by 114 per cent. With the ongoing Cricket World Cup, customers flocked to purchase a wide range of products, including team jerseys, cricket bats, gloves, bat tape, umpire counters, stumps, wickets and caps.

Its Maha Diwali sale will be live between October 27th and October 31st.With nearly 14 lakh sellers and 12 crore product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to ensure that customers across India have a plethora of affordable options to choose from this festival season.