An indigenous electrolyser manufactured in Gujarat by Greenzo Energy Pvt Ltd will produce 400 units of electricity per hour to help light up the Oman airport, using green hydrogen.

“In a ₹130-crore deal, we will be sending the 1-MW Alkaline electrolyser to Oman. As part of a pilot project, it will produce green hydrogen which will be integrated with fuel cells to light up the airport. The electricity produced might satiate the need of a portion of the airport’s power requirement,” said Sandeep Agarwal, founder and CEO of the company.

The solar power produced by the Oman airport will be passed through the electrolyser — containing water — which will separate Hydrogen from the Oxygen. The 18-kg of Hydrogen produced per hour during the day will be further purified and stored in tanks. After dusk, the hydrogen will be converted back to electricity using fuel cells and atmospheric oxygen.

Unveiling on Thursday

“The entire unit including the fuel cells will be supplied to Oman by us. It will produce 400 units per hour for the airport,” said Agarwal, adding that the products needed for building the electrolyser was sourced locally from Ahmedabad. In a formal ceremony on Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to unveil this electrolyser at Sanand in presence of dignitaries from Oman.

According to Agarwal, the indigenously-produced electrolyser can produce green hydrogen at a cost of ₹280 per kg, if the electricity supplied costs ₹3 per unit. He said the electrolyser has the ability to function round the clock. “This product is the culmination of 10 years of hard work behind perfecting this technology,” he added. The company has already got an order book of ₹1,200 crore.