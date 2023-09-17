Eastern, the renowned Kerala-based spice and masala brand, wins the Export Excellence Award presented at the annual Spices Board India Awards, for the 24th consecutive time. The brand has been recognised as the top exporter of spice mixes and curry powders as well as of spices in branded consumer packs.

The Export Excellence awards were presented by Piyush Goyal, the Union Commerce Minister at the inaugural session of the World Spice Congress in Mumbai.

With a strong focus on quality and innovation, the Eastern brand has consistently demonstrated excellence as a top exporter, earning this distinction every year from 1997-98 until now. In addition to being a regional favorite in many South Indian households, the brand has also become popular among the expatriate community, particularly in the Middle East Region.

Ashvin Subramanyam, CEO, of International Business, Eastern, said, “We are honored to be bestowed with this award for the 24th year in succession. We owe this credit to all our consumers who wholeheartedly embrace our products and stock them regularly in their pantries, as well as to the untiring efforts of the Eastern employee community who toil day in and day out to deliver quality products.”

The brand’s unyielding commitment to innovative products and stringent quality has been the cornerstone of its continuous success in achieving the top exporter status for an unprecedented 24 years in a row.