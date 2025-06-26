Eurogrip Tyres, the 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler tyre brand from TVS Srichakra Ltd, have inaugurated two new exclusive branded retail stores in the city today. These outlets — in Selaiyur and Villivakkam — will house all types of two-wheeler tyres and will also offer tyre care and allied services.

“We are happy to reach out to more customers through our new branded retail stores. In a city that has a bustling two-wheeler vehicle population, there is a need to have more outlets to expand our network. Chennai is an important market for us, and we had opened our first branded retail store in Velachery last May. The response from customers and riders has been encouraging and we are happy to be launching 2 more stores in the city – this will help bolster our brand strength here. We plan to have more such signature stores in different cities to make our products and services easily accessible to customers,” TK Ravi, COO, Eurogrip Tyres, said.

Eurogrip flagship retail stores will have an entire range of tyre patterns, sizes, and tubes, catering to a wide variety of scooters, commuter bikes, mid-range performance bikes, adventure touring, and superbikes. Additionally, the store will offer a selection of biking merchandise, riding accessories like helmets.

Equipped with services such as tyre fitment, tyre care & puncture repair and additional services like lubricant and engine oil changes, these stores will also handle warranty-related processes.

Eurogrip Tyes presently has exclusive stores in Chennai, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Patna, Farrukhabad & Hyderabad; and this network is fast expanding.

Published on June 26, 2025