The stock rose 1.90% to ₹1,495.20 on the BSE and it rallied 1.90% to ₹1,495.30 on the NSE, with a intraday high of ₹1,498.70
Shares of Reliance Industries climbed nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, with its market valuation again breaching the coveted ₹20 lakh crore mark.
The bellwether stock went up by 1.90 per cent to settle at ₹1,495.20 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 2.14 per cent to ₹1,498.70.
At the NSE, it rallied 1.90 per cent to ₹1,495.30.
Tracking a rally in the stock, the company's market valuation surged by ₹37,837.9 crore to ₹20,23,375.31 crore.
Rally in the blue-chip stock was instrumental in driving the equity markets higher. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent to settle at 83,755.87. The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 304.25 points or 1.21 per cent to 25,549.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had on February 13 last year became the first Indian company to achieve a market capitalisation of Rs 20 lakh crore.
The company is the most valuable domestic firm in terms of market valuation followed by HDFC Bank with a market capitalisation of ₹15,51,218.93 crore, Tata Consultancy Services (₹12,45,219.09 crore), Bharti Airtel (₹11,48,518.05 crore) and ICICI Bank (₹10,27,838.79 crore) in the top five order.
So far this year, Reliance shares have jumped 23 per cent.
Published on June 26, 2025
