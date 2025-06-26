Skye Air Mobility on Thursday said it has partnered with US-based Arrive AI to scale automated delivery solutions in India.

Skye Air, a hyperlocal drone delivery network, currently offers seven-minute drone delivery to customers in Gurugram, Haryana and Bengaluru, Karnataka, making about 6,000 deliveries per day, the company said.

The partnership entails co-developing mailboxes, also called Arrive Points, and installing them across the country.

Arrive AI will begin from the initial 60 units being placed in Gurugram, followed by other cities as per Skye Air's expansion plan.

Both companies expect to have 500 Arrive Points across Skye Air's service areas in the future.

"Our partnership with Arrive AI could not have come at a time better than this, when we are scaling up operations and expanding to newer cities such as Bengaluru," Skye Air Founder and CEO Ankit Kumar said.

Published on June 26, 2025