Exide Industries net up 15%

Exide Industries Ltd posted 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹247 crore for the quarter ended September 30, compared with ₹214 crore during the same period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 4 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹3,779 crore (₹3,633 crore).

According to G Chatterjee, MD & CEO, Exide, while the demand of automotive batteries for OEMs remains under pressure, growth in replacement sales of automotive batteries, UPS, solar as well as other infrastructure segments, excluding telecom, continued during the second quarter.

The company is focusing on cost control and technology upgradation to improve the bottomline, said a company statement.