Fidelity Investments India, the global capability centres of the US-based Fidelity Investments, is focussing on cultivating an ecosystem where career growth and vitality is nurtured to attract and retain talent. The company is keeping its employees motivated by offering a wide array of learning and development programs.

Vijai Kishan Radhakrishnan, Head – Fidelity Wealth, India and Regional Chair, Fidelity Investments India said the company believes in 30 per cent of learning through training and remaining through experiential learning. Ample opportunities are provided for associates to move across roles within the organisation or take up internal gig assignments to experience career vitality, he said.

This apart, along with business goals associates set individual learning goals every year. Each business group also sets aside a few meeting-free hours (‘Learning Hours’) each week and encourages associates to use the time to learn, said Vijai.

Through its career vitality programmes, Fidelity has a healthy internal mobility rate and clearly defined paths for leadership development. “Fifty per cent of our associates have a tenure of more than five years. Our workforce showcases a diverse skill set, ranging from high-demand niche skills to broader program management capabilities,” he said.

Fidelity, has been one of the early entrants in India, setting up GCC operations in 2003. It currently employs 7,000 technology workers in India across its offices in Bengaluru and Chennai.

“We have built flagship training programs for our technologists to enhance their skills in the latest emerging technologies, from cloud to data, AI, cybersecurity and the like, where we have built talent at scale,” he said.

Fidelity has an internally hosted portal which is open to all associates to share ideas and solutions across business units and teams. Teams in India have won many patents and Fidelity recognises patent holders both globally and locally at special events. It also celebrates innovation within teams through rewards and recognition.